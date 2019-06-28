Article 15 Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Divyanshi Sharma @ShDivyanshi

"Within the first few minutes, #Article15 takes an intense turn. #Article15Review. #Article15 compels you to think about the issue of Caste Discrimination right from the start."

Prakhar Singh @iamprkhar

"Article 15 underlines the social fabric of the country'. #Article15 worth watching movie

- attached to ground

- sensational writing

- outstanding performance.

Kudo's & praise to @ayushmannk @anubhavsinha."

Ratan Sharma @RatanSharma0094

"#Article15 #Article15Review it's a must must must watch film.. beautiful movie , best film of the year."

BollywoodNews2020 @Bollynews2020

"#Article15 #Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Good movie. Serious content. written & direction was superb by @anubhavsinha. As usual @ayushmannk was looking perfect cop & acting just amazing. Also Manoj Pahwa was excellent. Go and watch movie. Paisa Vasul hai😍."

jhooti politics @FekuAurPappu

"#Article15 just came out watching film.. and what a brilliant film it is , a thriller with social message .. it's a must must watch . You will see real india in this."

SOHAIL KHAN @ItsSohailKhan

"One word review : IMPRESSIVE

Every Indian much watch this movie!! @ayushmann is back with bang and with this type of sensitive subject. What a performance by him. Superb direction by @anubhavsinha. Top notch screenplay!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Going by the Twitter review, one can clearly understand that this movie has won the audiences' hearts. Will Ayushmann set the box office on fire after all the positive reviews? We gotta wait and watch! Keep watching this space for box office updates on Article 15.