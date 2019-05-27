English
    Article 15 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana As A Cop Sets Out To Fight Discrimination In This Film!

    Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing the role of a cop for the first time in his career in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. After the interesting first look poster, the makers have dropped the official teaser of the film and we must say it packs quite a punch.

    The actor took to his Twitter page to share the link of the teaser and wrote, "धर्म , नस्ल ,जाति, लिंग ,जन्मस्थान एक ऐसा मुल्क जहाँ कोई भेदभाव नहीं होगा अब फ़र्क़ लाएँगे #Article15. Trailer - 30 May https://youtu.be/1YO2dbjyv3U @anubhavsinha @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany #ManojPahwa #IshaTalwar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub #KumudMishra @Ashishsverma @sirfgaurav."

    Have a look at it here.

    The first sneak-peek begins with Ayushmann Khurrana quoting Article 15 of India's constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, in a voiceover. As his voice plays in the background, we soon see visuals of erupting mob violence filling the screen.

    Actor Manoj Pahwa who is playing a vital role in the film, had earlier told IANS, "This film is not completely based on the heinous crime that took place in Badaun where two girls were raped and hanged. We can say that this film is inspired by that incident and we have included some chunks of it."

    Post wrapping up the film's shoot, Ayushmann had tweeted, "Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most real cop role ever."

    'Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be the opening night film.

    The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Anubhav Sinha & Zee Studios, Article 15 is slated to release on June 28, 2019.

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
