Article 15 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Hard-hitting Investigative Drama Will Leave You Thinking!

After the powerful posters and teasers, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' dropped the official trailer of the film. Based on 'shocking true events', the movie talks about Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

By the gist of the trailer, we come to know that the film revolves around how three Dalit girls get brutally gang-raped and then murdered with their bodies left hanging on a tree, after they ask for a hike in their daily wages.

Ayushmann Khurrana as the cop steps in to investigate and search for one of the three girls, only to discover how deeply-rooted the caste-system is in our society.

Check out the trailer here-

Earlier when the film was announced, Ayushmann had said in a statement, "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It was the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15."

Earlier while speaking with IANS, actor Manoj Pahwa who is a part of the film said, "This film is not completely based on the heinous crime that took place in Badaun where two girls were raped and hanged. We can say that this film is inspired by that incident and we have included some chunks of it."

The film also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayu. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is slated to hit the big screens on June 28, 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Reveals Their Son's Shocking Reaction When She Went Bald!