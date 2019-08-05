Article 370 Scrapped: Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Zaira Wasim & Others React On The Turmoil!

In what is being hailed as a historic move by the Narendra Modi-led UPA government, Article 370 has been scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir, which means its special autonomous status has been revoked. If reports are to be believed, the government has proposed Jammu and Kashmir be a Union Territory with legislature, and Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.

According to a report in in.com, the leaders of Opposition in Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest, the troops have increased manifold. The valley is under curfew and internet connection in the state too has been cut off.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities too reacted to this amendment. Kangana Ranaut called the decision a 'historic step' and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving this 'impossible feat.'

She was quoted as saying in a press statement, "Scrapping of article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of terrorism free nation, I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew if any one could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr Modi, he is not only a visionary he has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality. I congratulate entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future(sic)" However, the announcement has divided the Bollywood, with some critising the government's decision and hoping for peace to prevail.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Zaira Wasim, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher and others took to Twitter to share their take on this decision. Here's what they had to say.

My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace 🙏🏻 #KashmirNeedsAttention — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 5, 2019

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 5, 2019

Whatever happens in politics, let there be no bloodshed, let sense prevail. We’re one, all Indians. We are a peaceful people. We believe in compassion, not coercion. Be kind peeps! ❤️Jai Hind. https://t.co/ObtXWghTqZ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 5, 2019

What the hell us happening ??? May Allah keep every one safe ! In Kashmir https://t.co/bVicpsYOO7 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 5, 2019