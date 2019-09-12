English
    Aryan Khan Looks '90s Ka Shahrukh Khan' In His Latest Picture; Fans Scream 'Why Is He So Hot!'

    By
    |

    Aryan Khan, the 21-year-old son of Shahrukh Khan, has always been one hot topic of discussion. Since childhood, he has been the carbon copy of his dad, Shahrukh Khan and now, when he will soon make a debut in the Hindi film industry, netizens just can't stop obsessing over him. Even before making his debut, Aryan has 1 million followers on Instagram and his each and every picture is worth drooling!

    The Latest Photo Of Aryan Has Set Instagram On Fire

    The Latest Photo Of Aryan Has Set Instagram On Fire

    Aryan Khan's current look is so homogeneous to Shahrukh Khan's 90s avatar that fans just can't keep calm! In the picture, Aryan can be seen in a pensive mood and boy, he looks so hot.

    Fans Are Thrilled To See His Picture

    Fans Are Thrilled To See His Picture

    @saiyara.b: "Legit thought it was Shahrukh. Ugh why is he so hot❤"

    @_.puneeet._: "This was unexpected"

    @rikarachman17: "Like father like son..masya allah❤😍."

    Fans Go Gaga Over Aryan's Hot Look

    Fans Go Gaga Over Aryan's Hot Look

    @ga.rgi: "dammmmnnnnn mannnnnnn i can't breathhhhhh godddddddd you're lifeeeeee man you're life."

    @justneeeli: "hotter than yo daddy."

    @rauc_thapa: "This is the first thing I saw today and my morning just got so much better 😍😍❤️"

    @thehanumocta: "OMG my future husband😍😂."

    Fans Confuse Aryan With SRK

    Fans Confuse Aryan With SRK

    @hanucakes19: "DANGGG DUDE FOR A SECOND I WAS LIKE WAIT IS THAT SRK, BUT NOPE I WAS WRONG. . . AND WHY ARE YOU SO CUTE OMGGGG."

    @lifeofrohit: "SRK reborn."

    @meila__putri: "Like father😍."

    Aryan, On The Work Front

    Aryan, On The Work Front

    On the work front, Aryan Khan had lent his voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King for the character 'Simba' and had received massive praises from the netizens as well as B-town celebs!

    While we don't have much details on Aryan's debut, but one thing is sure, whenever it is going to happen, it is going to be humongous!

    (Social media posts are unedited)

