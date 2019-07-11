Fans Go 'OMG OMG' As Aryan Khan SHOCKS Everyone With His Voice In The Lion King's New Teaser!

Fans are all shook as Shahrukh Khan shared the new teaser of The Lion King, in which one can hear the dubbed voice of his son, Aryan Khan and we bet that you will be taken aback as he sounds just like SRK! Yes, you read it right. Anyone, who will watch the teaser for the first time, will think it's actually SRK not Aryan. Not only fans but many Bollywood celebs are also left all impressed.

Ranveer Singh writes, "WAH!!!😍."

Diana Penty writes, "#goosebumps 😄 Aryan sounds amazing!! That confidence, the dialogue delivery, its just Wow! He sounds just like you Sir @iamsrk 😃."

Atul Kasbekar writes, "The apple didn't fall too far from the tree shah 😊 He sounds amazing. Good luck and god bless."

Check out fans' reaction below...

Мадара Умаянгани @SRKmeriJAAN: "I thought it was you!!!! your voices are exactly the same.. i never thought that profound voice will be at least inherited by someone.. in fact this voice sounds better .. Aryan you are already a star baby 😘"

Maryam Khan @Devoted2SRK: "Ahhhhhh!!! He sounds just like you!!! This is so exciting Shahru!!! 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁Yay Ary!!!!! #TheLionKing #AryanKhanisSimba."

Geeta @GeetaLovesSRK: "OMG !!!! Aryan sounds like you Shah. Totally mesmerising. Well done Aryan . You rocks beta."

Armaan's Nutella @Sunaina224ever: "Your son sounds like you Mr. Khan!!! Can't wait to watch the Hindi version whenever it comes out on Amazon cos our US theaters will only play the English version. #TheLionKing."

The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 19, 2019 and we can't wait already!.