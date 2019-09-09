Asha Bhonsle Celebrates Her Birthday After 11 Years; Rings In The Special Day In Dubai

Asha Bhonsle has enthralled fans with some fantastic songs over the years. The legendary singer turned 86 today, and she rang in her birthday at her restaurant in Dubai. Asha revealed that she was celebrating her birthday after 11 years, and that she was surprised to see so many people turn up for the party.

According to Pinkvilla, Asha said, "I celebrated my birthday here at the restaurant and so many people came to wish me. I really wasn't expecting so many to turn up. In fact, the restaurant got crowded. I felt overwhelmed, really. People's love is something that cannot be achieved in any other ways. I feel fortunate. You know it is after 11 years that I celebrated a birthday."

Earlier today, Asha received birthday wishes from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Others who wished her were Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Daler Mehendi, Madhur Bhandarkar, and her sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

Speaking about why she decided to celebrate her birthday in Dubai, instead of her hometown Mumbai, she said, "Every time I come to Dubai I get so much love from fans. Every year on my birthday, people from here make video calls to wish me. They come to my restaurant here and look for me. So, I thought why not celebrate my birthday here this time? For me, it was more about meeting fans at my restaurant, arranging food that I specially curate for our menu, and also have a good time."

Asha has delivered a number of Bollywood chartbusters over the years, such as, 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Dum Maro Dum', 'Yeh Mera Dil', 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai Aap Meri Jaan Lijiye', and others.

MOST READ: Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Good News' Title Changed To 'Good Newwz'; Makers Announce So On Akki's B'Day