English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Asha Bhonsle Celebrates Her Birthday After 11 Years; Rings In The Special Day In Dubai

    By
    |

    Asha Bhonsle has enthralled fans with some fantastic songs over the years. The legendary singer turned 86 today, and she rang in her birthday at her restaurant in Dubai. Asha revealed that she was celebrating her birthday after 11 years, and that she was surprised to see so many people turn up for the party.

    Asha Bhonsle Celebrates Her Birthday After 11 Years

    According to Pinkvilla, Asha said, "I celebrated my birthday here at the restaurant and so many people came to wish me. I really wasn't expecting so many to turn up. In fact, the restaurant got crowded. I felt overwhelmed, really. People's love is something that cannot be achieved in any other ways. I feel fortunate. You know it is after 11 years that I celebrated a birthday."

    Earlier today, Asha received birthday wishes from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Others who wished her were Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Daler Mehendi, Madhur Bhandarkar, and her sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

    Speaking about why she decided to celebrate her birthday in Dubai, instead of her hometown Mumbai, she said, "Every time I come to Dubai I get so much love from fans. Every year on my birthday, people from here make video calls to wish me. They come to my restaurant here and look for me. So, I thought why not celebrate my birthday here this time? For me, it was more about meeting fans at my restaurant, arranging food that I specially curate for our menu, and also have a good time."

    Asha has delivered a number of Bollywood chartbusters over the years, such as, 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Dum Maro Dum', 'Yeh Mera Dil', 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai Aap Meri Jaan Lijiye', and others.

    MOST READ: Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Good News' Title Changed To 'Good Newwz'; Makers Announce So On Akki's B'Day

    More ASHA BHONSLE News

    Read more about: asha bhonsle
    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 20:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue