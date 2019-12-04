    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Asha Parekh On Staying Single: I Was In Love With A Married Man; Didn’t Want To Be A Homewrecker

      One of the most beautiful yesteryear actresses, Asha Parekh, spoke about her personal life to Verve magazine and revealed why she choose to stay unmarried. Asha, who is 77 years old, said, "Staying alone was probably one of the best decisions I made. I was in love with a married man and didn't want to be a homewrecker so, in retrospect, it was the only choice I had, according to the way I wanted to live my life."

      Despite being an actress, Asha Parekh never paid much attention to romantic affairs and said, "I am a thorough romantic at heart, but I am a realist as well. Like the characters I played, I truly felt that there was nothing wrong with a poor man and a rich girl falling in love; an anomaly in those times since a sound bank statement was the cornerstone of every relationship."

      asha-parekh-on-staying-single-was-in-love-with-married-man

      (Pic Courtesy - Verve Magazine)

      "Even so, I was always aware that epic love is only found in the movies. But romantic ties weren't the only kind of relationships I paid attention to. I have always been a very sentimental person. If I saw a person suffering, my heart would go out to them," added the Kati Patang actress.

      The veteran actress also shared her views on this generation's love and marriages. She said that she feels that today's youngsters burn out too fast and call it quits over trivial issues, which shouldn't be the case.

      "People mistake the thrill of early love for a relationship that is capable of braving storms and get disillusioned when they find out that their partner isn't perfect," added the Love in Tokyo actress.

