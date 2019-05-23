English
    This Veteran Actress Says Vivek Oberoi Is A Creep; Comments On His Relationship With Aishwarya Rai

    The recent publicity stunt of Vivek Oberoi has backfired at him. For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi had shared a meme featuring him along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Vivek not only received flak from the netizens but also B-town celebs. Earlier, Sonam Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and Madhur Bhandarkar had slammed Vivek Oberoi for his 'cheap' publicity stunt and now veteran actress Asha Parekh slams the actor.

    Asha Parekh Calls Vivek Oberoi A 'Creep'

    While slamming the actor, the veteran actress Asha Parekh told Deccan Chronicle, "It's shameful. He should at least respect the lady with whom he had a relationship. He is a creep."

    Shatrughan Sinha Lashes Out At Vivek Too

    "Does he know what a great responsibility it is for any actor to play the prime minister of the country? To do so, one needs to exercise immense self-restraint. Where is the dignity in using social media to get cheap publicity?

    I don't think an actor who insults the daughter-in-law of Bollywood's most distinguished film family deserves to play the Prime Minister."

    Renuka Shahane Slams Vivek

    "Vivek needs to learn that it is downright crass to involve Aishwarya's daughter. Yes, people make all sorts of memes and they are humorous too.

    It's good to laugh at oneself but if it involves other people, then it's best not to endorse or retweet the meme. One can do that in one's private friends' circle but not publicly."

    Meanwhile, Abhishek & Salman Chose To Ignore Vivek's Tweet

    Neither Abhishek Bachchan nor Salman Khan paid any attention to Vivek Oberoi's tweet and gave him a royal ignore.

    Abhishek Was Angry But Aishwarya Calmed Him Down

    Reportedly, Abhishek was furious to learn about Vivek Oberoi's cheap tricks to gain publicity for his upcoming film, PM Narendra Modi. But it was Aishwarya, who convinced him not to react to Vivek's tweet.

    Here's What A Source Close To The Bachchans Quoted As Saying..

    "Abhishek for once was ready to fire back all cylinders ‘go'. It takes a lot to get him angry. But this disparaging tweet really got his goat," says a source very close to the Bachchans.

    The Source Further Added..

    "She is in Cannes and when she heard about it she was bemused and baffled. She had to calm Abhishek down. She cannily saw through Oberoi's ruse to get publicity for his pitiable Narendra Modi biopic. She told Abhishek not to play into his hands."

    Sadly The TROUBLE Continues For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
