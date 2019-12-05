Ashutosh Gowarikar On Panipat Controversy: People Should Be Patient To See What Is In The Movie

Ashutosh Gowarikar is all geared up for the release of his period drama, Panipat. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha Senapathi Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Abdali. Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman and others.

Recently, a descendent of the Maratha Peshwa raised objections to a certain dialogue shown in the film's trailer, which he thought is in bad taste. The descendent, Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur is of the opinion that the dialogue presents Peshwa Baji Rao and his wife Mastani Bai in bad light.

Ashutosh responded to this controversy saying, "Why are people not patient?" continuing, "It is a given that there will be questions when you make a historical film. If I was a descendant of a great warrior, I would want to know what is being written about or presented about my family member. However, at the same time, people should wait and be patient. I like to go on the front foot and explain that everything is okay," reported Hindustan Times.

For Gowarikar, this film is close to his heart because of his own association with the Marathi culture, and also because he likes telling untold stories. An obvious choice would have been to tell the story of Chatrapathi Shivaji, but he decided to go with the story of Marathi Peshwa Nana Saheb's military commander, Sadashiv Rao. Gowarikar likes to explore learning curves in a story, and he was quite astonished by what happens in this one. "I thought, if I am so intrigued by it, then I should tell the story," he said.

Panipat releases on December 6.

ALSO READ: Panipat First Review Is Out!

ALSO READ: Is Kriti Sanon Affected By Comparisons Between 'Panipat' And 'Bajirao Mastani'? Actress Opens Up