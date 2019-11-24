Ashutosh Gowariker Believes One Cannot Include Every Bit Of History In A Feature Film

Ashutosh Gowariker at a recent song launch event opened up about his upcoming directorial 'Panipat’. The director confessed that not everything from history can be incorporated into a three-hour feature film. Ashutosh said, "Whenever we make something on history in a film, it is natural that question will arise over what part of the story has been included and what has been excluded from the script. A history book contains so many pages of information, but one cannot fit everything into a film. It has to be within a time frame. So, people had doubts if the contribution of their family has been showcased in the film."

He continued to add, "The contribution of people like Mallar Rao Holkar, Jankoji Shinde, Maharaj ji Shinde, Balwant Rao Mahendre Alkaji Mankeswar, Purandare among many others are part of the film. So, we have cleared the doubts and now it is all fine."

The 'Swades’ fame director has reportedly faced threats from certain groups over alleged misinterpretation of historical figures. On being quizzed if he feels the protests are being done for publicity, the filmmaker said, "I do not think so. We are living in a digital age where, through social media, we can comment on anything immediately. So, the reactions that are coming in are important and if there is any misconception, clarifying is also important."

Although, ever since the trailer of the movie released, a lot of folks have been comparing it with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Bajirao Mastani’. Reacting about the same, Gowariker stated, "The comparison is natural because when I made 'Jodhaa Akhbar', it was compared with 'Mughal-E-Azaam', although there was no connection at all, apart from the fact that it was based in the Mughal period. When it comes to 'Panipat', the film talks of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the next generation of Peshwa Bajirao. Sadashiv Rao Bhau was the son of Chimaji Appa, the brother of Bajirao. So, it is only normal that their clothing, appearance, houses would seem similar."

The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles with a huge ensemble of actors in pivotal roles. 'Panipat’ will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.