Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Opens Up About Her Experience Working With Kangana Ranaut On Panga

The first look of Panga starring Kangana Ranaut dropped recently. The movie is all set to showcase Kangana in a very relatable avatar of a 30 something protagonist. The look is already garnering a lot of praise from netizens. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a story of a mother who goes back to her career as a professional kabaddi player.

Ashwiny in a recent interview spoke about the film and her friendship with her leading lady. She said, “Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realized that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life”.

Ashwiny and Kangana reportedly got along really well and the bond is clearly visible on social media and in various interviews of the duo. Tiwari went on to reveal the difficult times faced by Kangana during the filming of Panga. She stated, “There were times when she was really upset, in tears. As a friend, I could only support her. If everyone keeps commenting, she will be affected. It’s only human.”

Speaking about Kangana’s physical transformation for the role, Ashwiny added, “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.”

Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

ALSO READ: Panga First Look Poster: Kangana Ranaut Is All Smiles As She Sets Out To Fulfill Her Dream





ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut on CAA: Bollywood Is Full Of Cowards, Which Is Why They Bully Outsiders And Girls