Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari To Make A Movie On Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy & Sudha Murthy

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has directed films Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata, will be making a film on Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy. The director took to her Instagram to make the announcement, sharing a picture with Sudha Murthy.

Calling Sudha Murthy, 'Sudha Maa', Ashwiny wrote, "Two opposite personalities. I don't have a picture with Mr Narayan Murthy. But spent hours chatting with Sudha Maa - that's what i call her now."

She continued to recount her own story as an artist, and the struggles it involved. Ashwiny opened up about having worked in the creative field for 21 years now, having started with designing events and logos in art school. She funded her art education by joining ad agency Leo Burnett as an art trainee, and after 16 years in the industry, she left to pursue a career in films, with a burning passion to tell stories.

Ashwiny got nostalgic about the four films she has made so far, including Panga, which was wrapped recently, and explained why the movie on Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy means a lot to her.

She wrote, "I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film. This is life."

"Thank-you Mahaveer ji for being the binding force. The writers are back in action @bawlekiduniya @pglens @niteshtiwari22 lets get away to another beautiful place to write. @earthskynotes," she signed off.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are the leading tech couple in the country, who are also known for their philanthropy.

Ashwiny has just finished directing Panga, a sports drama which stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha. The film is slated for release on January 24, 2020.

MOST READ: Vidya Balan Shares Motion Poster Of Shakuntala Devi Biopic On World Mathematics Day!