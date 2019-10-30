    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Asin's Daughter Arin Turns 2! Actress Shares Adorable Pictures From Birthday Party

      Former Indian actress Asin has stayed away from the world of cinema after getting hitched to Micromax Informatics co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. She is a proud mother of daughter Arin, who turned two on October 24, 2019. Asin took to Instagram to share some of the most adorable pictures from the toddler's second-year birthday party. Ocean-themed, the venue was decorated with floating dolphin balloons while the customised octopus cake highlighted the party. Have a look at the pictures below!

      Asin's short caption reveals Blue to be Arin's favourite colour, hence the entire venue was decorated with blue-coloured stuff. However, the actress is missing in the pictures. She chose to only share a picture of her little munchkin, who looks endearing in her blue dress.

      2 years 🎈🎂 #Happy2ndBirthdayArin #babysfavouriteblue #latergram

      Asin predominantly worked in the South Indian film industry until she made her debut in Bollywood with Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan in 2008. Later, she featured in several Bollywood films including Ready, Bol Bachchan and Housefull 2.

      She met Rahul Sharma through her co-actor and friend Akshay Kumar. The Bollywood actor not only played the cupid in their relationship but was also the best man at the wedding. Asin and Rahul got married on January 19, 2016, in New Delhi.

      The couple had a Christian wedding in the morning followed by a traditional Hindu wedding in the evening. They welcomed their daughter Arin on October 24, 2017.

      Although Asin doesn't appear on the big screens anymore, she often interacts with fans through her social media handles and keeps them posted about the happenings of her personal life.

