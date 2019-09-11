These Throwback Pictures Of Asin With Family During Onam Will Make You Go ‘Awww’

The Lovely Couple In Traditional Attire

The first post was captioned, "Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents." In the photo, Asin can be seen with her husband, Rahul Sharma, in traditional South Indian attire for a selfie. Fans of the actor flooded her post with comments. Actor Jayasurya and fans of the actor wished the family, a happy Onam.

Arin, Asin's Lovely Daughter

The second post had a photo of Asin and Rahul's daughter, Arin, who was also dressed in traditional attire. "Arin's 1st Onam, 10 months old," Asin captioned the picture. The picture received even more attention.

Asin-Rahul Love Story

Asin retired from acting after her wedding with Rahul Sharma in January 2016. She had shared screen space with actors such as Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. It is a known fact that Akshay was the one who set her up with Rahul. Rahul is the founder and head of mobile phone company Micromax.

Meet Their Bundle Of Joy

Asin and Rahul celebrated the first birthday of their daughter in October. Rahul shared her birthday pictures on social media and captioned it, "A year ago we welcomed a Gorgeous, bright eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned ONE!!! Where does time fly? Happy Birthday ARIN, my daughter! Why do u have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st Birthday! #Arinturnsone #ArinsFirstBirthday." (sic)