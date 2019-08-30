Aspiring Actor Pearl Punjabi Commits Suicide By Jumping Off Apartment Terrace

According to media reports, Pearl Punjabi, an aspiring actor, passed away on Friday after committing suicide by jumping off her apartment terrace in Mumbai. The incident came to light during the early hours of Friday, when the apartment guard heard loud noises.

The woman, who is said to be in her early twenties, had allegedly been struggling to get a proper entry in films for a long time, according to the police department.

One Bipin Kumar Thakur, the security guard at her Oshiwara apartment building, told ANI, "It happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am. There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived."

Punjabi, according to police, had frequent fights with her mother and was also suffering from mental imbalance. Reportedly, this was not her first suicide attempt and she had earlier attempted to end her life twice but was saved.

Mumbai, which is also called the city of dreams, has made many people's dream a reality. With their ambitions to make it big in the film industry, people in huge numbers arrive in the city in search of work in the Bollywood industry. But it has to be accepted that in a country that has about 1.2 billion people, finding a prominent place in the film industry is quite a tough task.