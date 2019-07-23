Assam Floods: Amitabh Bachchan Makes A Generous Donation Of Rs. 51 Lakhs To The CM’s Relief Fund

The recent floods in Assam have devastated 30 of the 33 districts in the state, have left as many as 36 people dead, and 53 lakh people displaced. In the wake of this disaster, many Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt, have come forward to donate to relief funds, and also urge others to help in whatever way they can. On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan too joined the league and donated Rs. 51 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Bollywood's superstar, Amitabh Bachchan donated Rs. 51 lakhs to help out victims of the Assam flood. Appreciating the gesture, Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to thank Big B. He wrote, "We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support. @SrBachchan." (sic)

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had tweeted to announce that he would be donating Rs. 2 crores to the relief fund of Assam. "Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hour of crisis. I'd like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund and to Kaziranga Park rescue. Appealing to all to contribute (sic)," he had written.

Priyanka Chopra too, had taken to her social media to express her heartbreak over the news. "Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India. It's heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected," the actress had written.

Sanjay Dutt had tweeted, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the flood situation in Assam & other North-Eastern states. Let's extend our support to them in whatever way possible! (sic)"