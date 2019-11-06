    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Did Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Drop A Major Hint About Their Alleged Affair?

      Gossip has it that actress Athiya Shetty has been secretly dating cricketer KL Rahul for a while now. However, none of them has confirmed their relationship and the duo has remained tight-lipped about the same. It was yesterday (November 5, 2019), when KL Rahul dropped a major hint about his alleged affair with Athiya and left everyone talking!

      On Athiya's 27th birthday, KL Rahul shared a lovey-dovey picture on his Instagram page. In the picture, KL Rahul can be seen lovingly staring at Athiya while the latter smiles on.

      Not so long ago, a source close to the couple had told an entertainment portal, "Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious." Reportedly, Athiya and Rahul met through common friends.

      On the work front, Athiya is gearing up for her next release, Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film also casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role and ever since its trailer hit the internet, the movie has been getting a positive response from the audience.

      The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 15, 2019.

