Athiya Shetty Teased By Vikram Phadnis Over Rumoured Relationship With Cricketer KL Rahul

It's not unusual for actors to be rumoured to be in a relationship with their co-stars or other celebrities. Especially after the wedding of Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma, fans of Bollywood and the Indian cricket team, are waiting for another merger. Actor Athiya Shetty, who has been rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul, was teased by fashion designer and film producer Vikram Phadnis when he pulled her leg on social media. In a playful way, the actor threatened to block him.

When Athiya put up a motivational message on Instagram, Vikram left a funny comment. Her motivational quote was, 'Trust the timing of your life'. She captioned the picture, "always, always."

A lot of people commented on the post, but the one that caught all eyes was the comment by designer Vikram Phadnis. He, first, commented: "You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let's go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????" Athiya, who wanted to tickle a funny bone, replied: "@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!"

Vikram, too was not ready to give up, and replied, "I will complain to the UMPIRE !! @athiyashetty and once your WICKET is gone ... it's back to the pavilion !!!" dropping hints on something to do with cricket. "Am sure!!!! @athiyashetty !!! What about the timing btw !!!!!!!!" he went on.

People, as usual, went about speculating yet another Bollywood-Cricket merger. Many simply tagged the cricketer.

It is to be noted that Rahul, a few days back, said in an interview to Bombay Times, that he was committed to cricket when his name came up in connection with Alia Bhatt's friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. He said, "Oh, all these things have been written about? I don't really read the papers, so I don't know what has been written about me. I have learnt to keep my personal life personal and not make it a thing to talk about. I am committed to cricket right now."

A picture surfaced online, in which the three -- Rahul, Akansha and Athiya -- were seen posing together.

