Atif Aslam And His Wife Sana Bharwana Blessed With Second Baby; Check Out First Photo Here

Here's some good news pouring in for all Atif Aslam fans! The Pakistani singer and his wife Sana Bharwana are now proud parents to a newborn baby. Atif shared this happy news with his fans on his official Instagram account and even dropped a picture of the little one.

He captioned the picture as, "Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don't forget to say Mashallah #atifaslam."

As soon as Atif Aslam shared this picture, congratulatory messages starting pouring in from all nooks and corners. A fan commented, "Bhut bhut bhut Mubarak ho apko or sara mam ko Allha apko or apki family ko salamat rakhe (Many, many congratulations to you and Sara ma'am. May God keep you and your family safe)." Another netizen wrote, "10/10 on photography skills." "Congratulations ❤️ Mashallah, read another comment.

Atif and Sana are already parents to a five-year-old boy named Ahad. Earlier on his birthday, the singer called his son his "superstar". He penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him and wrote, "Happy birthday son - you are my superstar and your happiness means the world to mummy n daddy . Allah apko sehatmand zindagi day #atifaslam #hbd #paris."

Atif and Sana tied the knot in Lahore in March 2013, after dating for seven years. Speaking about work, the Pakistani singer first rose to fame with his album 'Doorie'. Over the years, he lent his voice to popular Bollywood tracks like 'Woh Lamhe', 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon', 'Pehli Nazar Mein', 'Tu Jaane Na', 'Dil Diyaan Gallan' and many others.

