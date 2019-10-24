Atlee Demands Rs 30 Crore As Remuneration For His Film With Shah Rukh Khan?

Lately, speculations are rife in Tinseltown about Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar for a film. In a recent press meet for the latter's upcoming film, 'Bigil', director Harish almost confirmed this possible collaboration and Atlee too indirectly hinted about the reports being true.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Atlee has demanded a remuneration of Rs 30 crore for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

A source told indianexpress.com, "Though Atlee bagged call sheets of Shah Rukh bhai, further details of this project are awaited, which will be revealed in November. As for now, Atlee is focused on Bigil. SRK quite liked Atlee's idea, and decided to bankroll, this, too."

The news of Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up surfaced ever since they were spotted side by side at an IPL match in Chennai this year.

King Khan's last release 'Zero' failed to work its charm at the box office. Since then, there are various rumours floating in the media about his next project.

More recently at the launch of TED Talks India: Nayi Baat, when Shah Rukh Khan was quizzed about his next film, the superstar had said, "I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas."

He further added, "There was one film people said that I am going to do - Tarzan And Jane. So, I really want to do the role of Tarzan but no, I think, in another month or two, I will figure out everything." Meanwhile, there are strong whispers that the star might make a film announcement on his birthday (November 2) this year.

