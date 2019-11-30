    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      ‘ Attack ’ To Be John Abraham’s Third Consecutive Independence Day Release

      John Abraham has announced another Independence Day release. 'Attack', which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2020, will be John's third consecutive Independence Day release. Attack is written and directed by debut director Lakshya Raj Anand. The film will star Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh alongside John.

      John Abraham’s Attack Releases On Independence Day 2020

      Making the announcement, John told IANS, "Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At JA Entertainment (John's production house), it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience."

      John has been featuring in quite a few movies which have patriotism as their central theme. This formula has been working quite well for John. His 2018 Independence Day release, 'Satyameva Jayate', and 2019 Independence Day release, 'Batla House', both crossed the 100 crore mark.

      In Attack, John plays the role of a leader of a rescue operation team in a hostage crisis situation. According to sources, the roles of the two female leads, Jacqueline and Rakul are powerful and action-oriented.

      Rakul was last seen in a special role in Marjaavaan, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Jacqueline's last release was Drive, starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. John, on the other hand, was last seen in Anees Bazmee's action comedy Pagalpanti.

      ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh Joins The Cast Of John Abraham And Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Attack

      ALSO READ: Critics & Moviegoers Thrash John Abraham's Pagalpanti; Call It A 'Nonsense' Film

      Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 21:31 [IST]
