Move Aside Prabhas, Aamir Khan & Salman Khan! Avengers Endgame BREAKS Their THIS BOX OFFICE Records!

Taran Adarsh

"#AvengersEndgame advance booking is unheard of, unimaginable and unprecedented... Much, much better than several #Hindi biggies that opened in 2018 and 2019... Eyes a record-breaking, historic start in #India... Dear BO records, get ready to be smashed and shattered!" [sic]

Sumeet Kadel

"#AvengersEndgame is having a far better Advance booking than #Baahubali2, book my show crashed.Tracking films biz since past 12 years but i hve never seen a PHENOMENON like Avengers End game at the Indian BO. ₹115-120 cr Weekend 1 on cards. BAAP OF ALL BLOCKBUSTERS coming." [sic]

Fans Are Waiting For The D-day With A Bated Breath!

j i l l // 5 days left‏ @tomatoesis: "A lot of people don't understand how much Marvel is important to me. Like there are so few things that I actually look forward to and Marvel movies are a big part of those #AvengersEndgame ." [sic]

LakshmiNarasimhan‏ @narsi47: "My hype for #AvengersEndgame is increasing day-by-day. Now, 4 days to go." [sic]

Mark The Date!

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame, which is slated to hit the theatres on April 26, 2019, will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.