    Move Aside Prabhas, Aamir Khan & Salman Khan! Avengers Endgame BREAKS Their THIS BOX OFFICE Records!

    In the last few years, celebs like Prabhas, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have made many records at the box office in which advance booking is one of them! Reportedly, Avengers: Endgame has already collected Rs 35 crore through advance bookings in less than 24 hours and has broken the records of films like Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 31.50 crore), Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 27.50 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 25 crore) to achieve this feat. In fact, within a few minutes of advance booking, websites and applications selling movie tickets started crashing.

    Here's how Indian trade analysts are reaction to Avengers Endgame record-breaking advance booking!

    Taran Adarsh

    "#AvengersEndgame advance booking is unheard of, unimaginable and unprecedented... Much, much better than several #Hindi biggies that opened in 2018 and 2019... Eyes a record-breaking, historic start in #India... Dear BO records, get ready to be smashed and shattered!" [sic]

    Sumeet Kadel

    "#AvengersEndgame is having a far better Advance booking than #Baahubali2, book my show crashed.Tracking films biz since past 12 years but i hve never seen a PHENOMENON like Avengers End game at the Indian BO. ₹115-120 cr Weekend 1 on cards. BAAP OF ALL BLOCKBUSTERS coming." [sic]

    Fans Are Waiting For The D-day With A Bated Breath!

    j i l l // 5 days left‏ @tomatoesis: "A lot of people don't understand how much Marvel is important to me. Like there are so few things that I actually look forward to and Marvel movies are a big part of those #AvengersEndgame ." [sic]

    LakshmiNarasimhan‏ @narsi47: "My hype for #AvengersEndgame is increasing day-by-day. Now, 4 days to go." [sic]

    Mark The Date!

    Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame, which is slated to hit the theatres on April 26, 2019, will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

