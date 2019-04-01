English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Avengers: Endgame Co-director Joe Russo In Talks With Priyanka Chopra; Says He Knows Salman Khan

    By
    |

    Yayiee! There's one good news for all PeeCee fans out there. Avengers: Endgame co-director, Joe Russo admits that he is in talks with Priyanka Chopra for a project. "Priyanka is transitioning into global status now. She is fantastic... (I would) Love to work with her... I am potentially talking to Priyanka for something. I am not going to say what it is," said Russo in a group interview in Mumbai.

    Last year, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had said that they are planning to make a standalone on superhero Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan. After the news broke, many fans on social media expressed their desire to see Priyanka playing the character of Marvel's first Muslim superhero.

    avengers-endgame-joe-russo-in-talks-with-priyanka-chopra-and-says-he-knows-salman-khan

    Russo also revealed that he likes Bollywood series like Dabangg and he knows about Salman Khan. "I'm an action director so I saw 'Dabangg' many years ago and then 'Dabangg 2'. I thought the camera work was great in these films. The tone and the energy is also great. So, I certainly know Salman Khan," he added.

    Russo also revealed that the climax of Marvel's 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron almost had a scene inspired by Rajinikanth's 2010 blockbuster Robot (Enthiran).

    Why Kangana Ranaut's Panga Taking Longer To Complete?

    He was quoted as saying, "'Robot' almost influenced the climatic moments in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'... In one of the final scenes all the Ultrons were suppose to form a large Ultron and Avengers were set to fight that but the sequence got cut for time. It was this close. I was inspired directly by 'Robot'."

    Read more about: priyanka chopra
    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue