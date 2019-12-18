Ayushmann Khurrana & Anubhav Sinha To Team Up For A Spy Thriller!

Ayushmann Khurrana, the National Award-winning actor is the new busy bee of Bollywood. The talented actor is all set to welcome 2020 with some promising projects in his kitty. As per the latest reports, Ayushmann is all set to team up with Anubhav Sinha, the director of his highly-appreciated film Article 15, once again.

According to the sources, the actor-director duo always wanted to join hands once again, after the success of Article 15. Both Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha were in search of a story that is more exciting than their first collaboration. Recently, the director narrated a real-life spy story to the Bala actor and he immediately said yes.

If things fall in place, the untitled spy thriller will start rolling in 2020. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project, which is currently under the scripting stage. Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha are expected to announce the project officially, very soon.

Anubhav Sinha is currently busy with the post-production of his much-awaited upcoming project Thappad, which features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The director has earlier collaborated with Taapsee for Mulk, the acclaimed courtroom drama. Thappad, which is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020, is produced by Sinha himself, along with Bhushan Kumar.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie, which is a spin-off of his 2017-released superhit movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, features the actor in the role of a gay man. Newcomer Jitendra Kumar appears as Ayushmann's love interest in the movie, which expected to be released on February 21, 2020.

The actor is also all set to share the screen with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Shoojit Sircar project Gulabo Sitabo. If the reports are to be believed, Ayushmann Khurrana will also team up with Karan Johar very soon, for the upcoming Dharma Productions project.

