      Bromance Alert: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rajkummar Rao Set Dance Floor On Fire At Bala Success Party!

      Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, the young actors have been going through the best phase of their respective careers, with some highly promising projects in hands. However, the busy shoot life has not affected the bromance of the actors, who share a great camaraderie both onscreen and off-screen. Recently, Ayushmann and Rajkummar set the dance floor on fire during the Bala success party, and the duo's dance has won the internet.

      100 per cent certified terminators of the box office #AyushmanKhurana #rajkummarrao 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

      The team members of Ayushmann Khurrana's latest blockbuster Bala, which recently crossed the prestigious 100-Crore mark, had threw a party last night to celebrate the success of the movie. The party was attended by several eminent personalities of Bollywood. Rajkummar Rao, who shares a great rapport with Ayushmann Khurrana, attended the party with his girlfriend Patralekhaa.

      In the video which has been going viral on social media, Ayushmann is seen dancing with Rajkummar on the popular songs, Let's Nacho from Kapoor & Sons and 'Rum Whisky' from the former's debut movie Vicky Donor. The duo's crazy dance moves have totally impressed their fans, who are already looking forward to watch them together on screen once again.

      Ayushmann Khurrana And Rajkummar Raos Dance Is Bromance Goals

      Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana have earlier shared the screen in the blockbuster movie Bareilly Ki Barfi, which had Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Earlier, it was reported that the 'Made In China' star was initially offered to play one of the lead roles in Ayushmann's upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which depicts the love story of two gay men. But the actor couldn't take up the offer due to his busy schedule.

      When it comes to their careers, the 'Bala' actor is on a high with the huge success of Bala, which featured Yami Gautham and Bhumi Pednekar as the female leads. Rajkummar too is doing extremely well with some exciting projects in pipeline.

