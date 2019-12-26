Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Beachy Christmas Photos From Bahamas Are Vacation Goals!
2019 has been a great year for Ayushmann Khurrana. With back-to-back blockbuster films in the form of Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, the actor swiftly climbed the ladder of success to emerge as one of the most sought-after actors among the Gen X. Ayushmann further sealed the deal with a National Award for Best Actor for AndhaDhun.
After a gruelling back-to-back shooting schedules, the actor recently took a breather and flew off to Bahamas with his wife Tahira Kashyap to enjoy some quality family time.
Beach Ready
Ayushmann and Tahira are seen here posing for pictures in their sunglasses. The Dream Girl actor captioned the photo as, "Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas. #merrychristmas."
Say Cheese
Ayushmann and Tahira drop major relationship goals in this love-soaked picture. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "Such a good looking couple." On the other hand, Tisca Chopra commented, "Total #couplegoals."
Sunshine Alert
In yet another picture, the Bala star is seen soaking in some sun.
Tahira Kashyap's No Filter Diaries
Tahira too posted some solo pictures of herself in printed co-ords, cap, shades and slippers and wrote, "Soaking up the Bahamian sun... last year I remember I posted I was working on self acceptance and that I wish I could face the camera next time! Well next time is here and I am glad I am on this journey of acceptance and love #selfacceptance #nofilter #bahamas."
Speaking about films, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan.
Will Ayushmann Khurrana Play A Negative Role In A Film? Dream Girl Actor Has This To Say
Salary Talk: Ayushmann Khurrana's Remuneration Gets Hiked By 500%; This Is How Much He Will Charge!