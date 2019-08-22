English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    After Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana Comes Out In Support Of Priyanka Chopra

    By
    |

    A few days ago, when Priyanka Chopra attended an event in Los Angeles, she was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik for being a hypocrite and encouraging war against Pakistan after the Balakot airstrikes by India.

    She had said, "You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you're encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There's no winner in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war."

    An Affair With A Politician: Prabhas Reveals The Most Hateful Rumour About Himself

    To which Priyanka had replied, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me."

    ayushmann-khurrana-comes-out-in-support-of-priyanka-chopra

    "But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."

    While many praised the actress for handling the situation with all love, some also slammed the actress for the same. Amid all the hullabaloo, actor Ayushmann Khurrana comes out in the support of Priyanka and was quoted as saying, "I guess Priyanka Chopra represents our country really well and she is not just an Indian icon she is a global icon. Being a daughter of an army officer, I believe she is truly a very good representative of India."

    Meanwhile, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister, Shireen Mazari has requested UNICEF to remove Priyanka as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for cheering for the Indian Army. Whereas, Priyanka hasn't reacted to the controversy yet and has kept her lips sealed.

    More AYUSHMANN KHURRANA News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 19:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue