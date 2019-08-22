After Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana Comes Out In Support Of Priyanka Chopra

A few days ago, when Priyanka Chopra attended an event in Los Angeles, she was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik for being a hypocrite and encouraging war against Pakistan after the Balakot airstrikes by India.

She had said, "You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you're encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There's no winner in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war."

An Affair With A Politician: Prabhas Reveals The Most Hateful Rumour About Himself

To which Priyanka had replied, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me."

"But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."

While many praised the actress for handling the situation with all love, some also slammed the actress for the same. Amid all the hullabaloo, actor Ayushmann Khurrana comes out in the support of Priyanka and was quoted as saying, "I guess Priyanka Chopra represents our country really well and she is not just an Indian icon she is a global icon. Being a daughter of an army officer, I believe she is truly a very good representative of India."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister, Shireen Mazari has requested UNICEF to remove Priyanka as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for cheering for the Indian Army. Whereas, Priyanka hasn't reacted to the controversy yet and has kept her lips sealed.