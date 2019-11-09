    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ayushmann Khurrana: Delighted That Bala Has Instantly Connected With The Audience

      Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll at the box office and 'Bala' too seems to be on course to become a big hit. Riding on hugely positive reviews, incredible word of mouth from audiences and Ayushmann's equity to deliver the best content at the box office, Bala opened to 10.15 crore on day 1, Ayushmann's personal best opening beating Dream Girl's day one of 10.05. For a star whose two films have released back to back, this is a big feat.

      Reacting to the film's impressive opening at the box office, Ayushmann said, "With Bala, we are sending out some really strong and powerful social messages in the most entertaining manner possible and I'm delighted that the film has instantly connected with audiences on day one.

      He further added, "I only hope that the film entertains the whole of India because only this way we will be able to communicate everything that Bala is trying to say and spark a thought shift."

      The versatile actor who never fails to surprise with his choice of scripts and roles hails Bala's script as precious. He said, "It's one of my most precious scripts to date and I'm really happy with the love and adulation that our film is getting. I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place."

      Ayushmann credits the entire team of Bala for the fantastic start. Talking about it, he said, "I share this moment with my director, the supremely talented and intelligent Amar Kaushik, my producer Dinesh Vijan, my two leading ladies who really gave Bala a run for his money - Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, all the other fantastic cast members and the entire team of the film that believed in the vision and worked tirelessly to achieve it."

      Speaking about films, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' and Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 15:37 [IST]
