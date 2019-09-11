English
    Ayushmann Khurrana Entered Ladies’ Toilet, And Nushrat Bharucha Entered Men’s Toilet: Dream Girl

    Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to prove yet again how versatile an actor he is. His next film is Dream Girl, in which we will see him in a never before seen avatar - that of a woman! Ayushmann will be starring opposite Nushrat Bharucha in the film, and it looks like the two have had loads of fun on the set. Nushrat and Ayushmann recently revealed that once they accidently entered the wrong washrooms while shooting for the film. Read on!

    Dream Girl: When Ayushmann & Nushrat Entered Wrong Toilets

    Ayushmann told Spotboye, "In Chandigarh, there used to be a mall where on the ground floor on the right side there would be men's toilet and on the left, ladies. On the first floor it was exactly the opposite. I really don't know what were they thinking! As soon as I entered the washroom I saw everything was pink around me and I heard a girl's voice talking on the phone. Then, I saw there were no urinals. Then, I realised I had entered the ladies toilet, I immediately barged out and went to the men's washroom."

    Nushrat added, "Yes, it has happened to me. Thankfully it was empty inside and I hurriedly came out. Aaj kal, most toilets have a lot of art done on their doors to symbolise whether it's for men or women. It's confusing at times to decipher."

    During a media interaction, Ayushmann opened up on what made him sign the movie, and the uniqueness of his character. He said, "It was unique in a way because it's going back to the roots. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy. And for some reason, his father is not that proud of the fact that he's playing a girl in Ram Leela. But, he is gifted - he can talk in two voices, both male and female - he utilises this talent of his and joins a call centre. Some men fall in love with him, and it is about how he deals with the situation. Not only is it unique, but also quirky at the same time."

    Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ashish Singh. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 13.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
