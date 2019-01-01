 »   »   »  Ayushmann Khurrana Feels AndhaDhun And Badhaai Ho's Success Validated His Choices

The year 2018 has been truly revolutionary in Bollywood. In 2018 we have seen a gradual but very visible shift in the kind of movies produced; offbeat movies where the quality of content has been given more priority over previously used formulas of banking upon superstars for the movie's success. Such a trend has allowed for talented actors to come forth and shine in their work. One such actor has been Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann's two movies this year, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho have both hit the holy trinity of films - audience, critics and the box office. In an interview recently, Ayushmann shared what the year has been for him with regard to his work.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana, shared if the success of the movies he worked on this year, validated his choices as an artist. "It has been happening for the past two years that both my movies (Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017) released simultaneously and both did well. I think, yes, you are right, it validated my choices, to begin with, my sensibilities, irrespective of the initial hiccups I faced post Vicky Donor. I always believed in those scripts and I am glad these are working. This is the new trend we faced, in 2017, especially in 2018 where we have overused the word 'content is the king'. But it is nice to back such scripts, to be a part and helm such scripts which are very unique and are clutter breaking," he said.

Ayushmann also shared that he does not believe in the number game. When asked what his expectations at the box office was, he said, "AndhaDhun, I was thinking around 40-50 and Badhaai Ho, I was thinking around 100. At the BO, AndhaDhun scored around Rs 75 crores, and Badhaai Ho around 135 crores; so yes, it surpassed my expectations."

When asked if he would like to appear on screen through the lenses of other directors such as Karan Johar or Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor said, "I would love to do something like that. I see myself in that avatar but they should also see me." Ayushmann added, "I have grown up watching Karan Johar's films and Bhansali sir's films and enjoyed it. Given the trend that we are following now, I am sure even they are trying to find different ways of styling their films or composing their films or scripts, so I think whenever they have a role for me, or vice versa, things will happen. I am someone who approaches the director, I have no qualms about it, I can do that if I get to know about a script which is very unique."

Ayushmann is currently filming for Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl.

