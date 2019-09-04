English
    Ayushmann Khurrana On How Four Of His Films Have Won National Awards: I’m A Seeker Of Good Stories

    Ayushmann Khurrana is a rare actor in the Hindi film industry. He is among the few people who have ushered in a new age in Bollywood, with the kind of stories that are being told through movies. He has been part of films that are not only considered entertaining, but also path-breaking enough to have won National Awards.

    Ayushmann On How FOUR Of His Films Have Won National Awards!

    Four of Ayushmann's films have bagged National Awards - Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. The actor himself won his first National Award for Best Actor, for Andhadhun this year. Recently, Ayushmann discussed how he has been so successful in his career.

    He said, "I am a seeker of good stories. Stories that move us, entertain us, spark a conversation. I love stories that people can relate to, are inspiring and makes us ponder. I have actively seeked such amazing scripts and have been fortunate enough to find some of these brilliant gems in my career so far. I consider myself extremely lucky that 4 of my films have won National Awards and I have also bagged a National Award for Best Actor."

    He further added, "The National Awards are a huge validation for my script sense because I only choose films that I would love to see in theatres. I look for stories that are unique and are essentially about the incredible common man. As an actor, I invest deeply into choosing the right script because today the story is all that matters and it is the choice of films that matters. I think I'm at a stage in life where I could do the best projects because audiences expect good cinema from me. I won't be able to give them and myself any less."

    Ayushmann has four movies lined up for release next - Dream Girl, Bala, Gulabo Sitabo, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. As expected, these four movies are as distinct from each other as they can be.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 18:58 [IST]
