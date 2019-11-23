    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ayushmann Khurrana On Bala's Success At Box Office: I'm Thrilled With The Appreciation

      By
      |

      Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the most bankable actors of the B-town. The actor has delivered back to back hits and fans are totally in awe of his acting chops and selection of scripts!

      Ayushmann's last film, Bala, has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and speaking of its success, the actor told Bollywood Hungama, "Every artiste wants their film to reach the maximum number of people, entertain them and leave them with a thought or a message to take home."

      ayushmann-khurrana-is-elated-with-bala-s-success-at-box-office

      "I have been fortunate enough to find such brilliant scripts at the first place and backed them whole-heartedly. While I have always believed in the concept of art for art's sake, I do realize that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well. So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I'm happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process," added Ayushmann.

      Ayushmann's Bala, which also casted Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, was all about self-love. Speaking of the film, Ayushmann said that Bala is a special film with important messages for the people of India and he's over-whelmed with the love that audiences have showered on the film and him.

      Ayushmann also said that he is thrilled with the appreciation that the film has earned because he takes a lot of time to hunt and curate the scripts that he feels is the best to convert into theatrical movies.

      Ayushmann also gave the credit of Bala's success to the entire team and said that he would like to share this special moment of his life with the entire team of Bala.

      Read more about: ayushmann khurrana bala
      Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 23, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue