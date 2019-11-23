Ayushmann Khurrana On Bala's Success At Box Office: I'm Thrilled With The Appreciation

Ayushmann Khurrana has become one of the most bankable actors of the B-town. The actor has delivered back to back hits and fans are totally in awe of his acting chops and selection of scripts!

Ayushmann's last film, Bala, has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and speaking of its success, the actor told Bollywood Hungama, "Every artiste wants their film to reach the maximum number of people, entertain them and leave them with a thought or a message to take home."

"I have been fortunate enough to find such brilliant scripts at the first place and backed them whole-heartedly. While I have always believed in the concept of art for art's sake, I do realize that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well. So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I'm happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process," added Ayushmann.

Ayushmann's Bala, which also casted Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, was all about self-love. Speaking of the film, Ayushmann said that Bala is a special film with important messages for the people of India and he's over-whelmed with the love that audiences have showered on the film and him.

Ayushmann also said that he is thrilled with the appreciation that the film has earned because he takes a lot of time to hunt and curate the scripts that he feels is the best to convert into theatrical movies.

Ayushmann also gave the credit of Bala's success to the entire team and said that he would like to share this special moment of his life with the entire team of Bala.