Ayushmann Khurrana Is A Risk Taker; Says He Doesn’t Know What A ‘Safe Script’ Means

Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana has made a name for himself in the Hindi film industry, and has emerged as a talented actor who is recognized for the kinds of roles he chooses. Choosing a script, for Ayushmann, is about delivering clutter breaking cinema to people. So, he has always risked to do something different, and he enjoys the responsibility of delivering unique and new experiences which people have come to expect from him. Read further to find out what else Ayushmann said about the way he chooses scripts for films, in an interview.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana was quoted as saying, "I'm enjoying the current phase of my career and feeling no pressure at all because I'm doing the films that I want to do and tell the brilliant stories that need to be told. I hope to always deliver clutter-breaking cinema to people that are both loved and delivers at the box office."

Speaking about 'safe scripts' and breaking boundaries, he said, "I have never chosen safe scripts in my career and I actually don't know the meaning of what a safe film is. I have always risked to do something different because I have felt it in my gut that it's the good story, the story that people would want to come to the theatres to see matters the most."

"People are only interested in seeing good content," he added.

Having delivered smashing commercial hits which are also critically acclaimed, such as Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, and most recently, Article 15, this is what Ayushmann feels about the responsibility he feels as a film-actor when audience is looking more towards streaming platforms - "In an era where people are coming less to the theatres and are looking more towards streaming platforms for content, it is absolutely essential for actors like me to stand for good cinema that draws people to the movies."

"I have tried my best to give people the best content. I have been fortunate enough to find such films too."

He further added, "All my films have thus been fresh, unique and completely new for people to experience and I'm glad that people have started identifying me with differential cinema. People expect me to only deliver good cinema now and I'm relishing this responsibility because I'm constantly on the lookout to find the best projects."

Ayushmann is all set to romance a man in his next film, Dream Girl, which is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is set to release on September 13th, 2019.

