Ayushmann Khurrana's Make-out Scenes In Films Made Wife Tahira Kashyap Insecure!

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap recently revealed in an interview that she used to feel insecure while watching make-out scenes of her hubby in his films. She even confessed that she got insecure while watching Ayushmann-Yami Gautam's intimate scene in Shoojit Sircar's 'Vicky Donor'.

Tahira was quoted as saying by IANS, "Yeah, I was insecure earlier but when I was watching the edits of Andhadhun, I told the team that something is missing in the make out scene between Ayushmann and Radhika Apte. That moment I realised about the transformation, from being an insecure wife to analysing the make out scenes."

Speaking about her own identity, she said: "I know Ayushmann for 18 years and I take pride in being called as Ayushmann's wife. As far as my identity is concerned, the world has been really receptive towards the message I have of self-acceptance. People have started to accept me for who I am and my presence, opinion and existence."

She also revealed that Ayushmann is "an introvert and likes to keep calm around 10 people. He doesn't like to talk much as he is a good listener".

In the same interview, Tahira even opened up about her battle with cancer. She said, "I have become a lot crazier in the 2.0 version of myself. There is a lot of self-acceptance and I feel beautiful inside out. I have become stronger".

Tahira even recalled her kid;s reaction when they came to know about her cancer diagnosis and said, "At first, Virajveer was devastated and crushed while on the other hand Varushka was intrigued with the process and the look".

When asked if it's easy to embrace the bald look, Tahira said, "It was difficult for my kids to accept my new look because people have created a stereotype of beauty."

(Inputs from IANS)

