Ayushmann Khurrana Not Worried About Similarities Between ‘Bala' And ‘Ujda Chaman'

During an event, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana said that he was not worried about the plot similarities between his film 'Bala' and 'Ujda Chaman'. Notably, both movies are about men dealing with premature balding.

'Bala', directed by Amar Kaushik, stars Ayushmann in the lead. He is essaying a young bald man. 'Ujda Chaman', on the other hand, is a remake of the 2017 Kannada movie 'Ondu Motteya Kathe'. It features 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star Sunny Singh in a similar role.

While the first look poster of Ujda Chaman was released, it was captioned, "Takle ki pehli aur original film" (first and original film of a bald man).

Talking about the similarities, Ayushmann said, "The word 'takla' is quite derogatory. It's not celebrating self love. It isn't about just receding hair or baldness. It's about loving and discovering yourself more than anything else. We shot our film first, announced our film first. There's just one line which is similar otherwise it's a different film. I've seen the South film, after we completed the shoot. Once you see the film you'll realise (the difference)." (sic)

He also stated that he was very confident about 'Bala'. He said, "I'm really confident about our film, it's a beautiful film and one of the best scripts I've ever read. Anybody can come up with the same idea."

'Bala' courted trouble earlier this year when a writer had claimed that the film was based on a script he had narrated to Ayushmann earlier. He also alleged that he was not given any credit for his story.

However, Ayushmann stated that the same idea was narrated to him by six people and that he went with the best team. Bala is all set to hit the big screens on November 7.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana On Bala: In An Era Of Great Content, This Film Will Stand Out