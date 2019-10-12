    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ayushmann Khurrana On Bala: In An Era Of Great Content, This Film Will Stand Out

      With six back-to-back hits, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in the best phase of his career. The actor is now gearing up for the release of ;Bala', a film that deals with premature balding. Like all Ayushmann films, this too promises to be quirky, extremely entertaining and leave a meaningful message about society in the most funny way possible.

      Ayushmann feels Bala has one if the strongest scripts in the current age of content cinema. The actor said, "In an era of great content, 'Bala' will stand out and will hopefully entertain everyone in this country."

      Calling it one of his best films, he added, "It's one of my best films and I'm supremely proud that 'Bala' is part of my filmography. I was bowled over as soon as I read the script." "It's funny, satirical and emotional at the same time. It has its heart at the right place," said the versatile actor, whose last film 'Dream Girl' has crossed 135 crore and is still running in theatres.

      Ayushmann further said that Bala is again a total entertainer from his brand of quirky cinema with a message that audiences will love watching.

      "This film has everything for good cinema lovers and I can guarantee that they will find it a total paisa vasool entertainer that's also socially relevant and extremely thoughtful at the same time. It will deliver a very thought provoking message while delivering quality entertainment to audiences. As an actor, these are the films that I gravitate towards and I'm hoping that people will shower Bala with as much love and appreciation as they have kindly given my other films," said the 'Dream Girl' actor.

      Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and is slated to release on November 7, 2019. Interestingly, another film titled 'Ujda Chaman' starring Sunny Singh which revolves around the same concept will be releasing on the next day i.e November 8, 2019.

