Ayushmann Khurrana On Dream Girl: I'm All For Great Commercial Cinema

A Solid Script Even Though It Has All Commercial Factors

"Dream Girl is my most commercial, masala film to date. I have always experimented with genres, roles and scripts. I wanted to do something a little bit out there this time and have a lot of fun with it. It's a quintessential, hilarious Bollywood comedy that we have all seen and grown up on. It also has a solid script. That's a prerequisite for any film that I decide to back. It has to be out of the ordinary. The freshness and innovativeness of the concept excited me to do this film," Ayushmann said in a statement.

The Storyline

According to reports, the story of the movie will be around Lokesh, who cross-dresses for stage plays. With the help of his talent of being able to speak in female voices, he excels at the plays. However, he takes up a job in a call centre where he entertains his clients using the name, Pooja. He later realises that almost all his customers fall for him as he uses his sensual voice whenever he talks to male customers.

A Romantic Comedy

Ayushmann stated that Dream Girl will be a massy rom-com. He said, "I am all for great commercial cinema that allows me to reach out to a much wider audience base and engage with them. I realised that by doing such masala movies, I am actually widening the reach for my other films that I often do to spark a social conversation."

More Masala Films Hereafter?

When he was asked if he would choose to act in more commercial, masala films, he said, "If they like me in such commercial Bollywood cinema, they will most probably come back to see a project that could be extremely relevant, topical and important for people to see and ponder over. That would give me the fulfillment I seek by being an artiste. So yes, there is a vested interest for me to do Dream Girl because by doing so, I can pull a lot more people for my socially relevant films."

The Cast Also Includes...

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also has Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.