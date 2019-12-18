Ayushmann Khurrana On His Brother Aparshakti: He Deserves To Be A Lead Actor

Having delivered back to back hits, Ayushmann Khurrana is having a great phase in his film career right now. His brother Aparshakti Khurana too has impressed audiences with his performances in supporting roles in films such as Stree, Jabariya Jodi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Bala. But elder brother Ayushmann thinks it is time for Aparshakti to be cast in lead roles, as he is very deserving of them.

Speaking at News18 India Chaupal event, Ayushmann said, "It's very difficult to become a character actor and engage people. Aparshakti has done an amazing job in his recent films and I think he deserves to be a lead actor."

He also revealed that Aparshakti is more an extrovert than he is, and so his PR skills are better. "I take time to open up. Aparshakti has more friends than I do," he said.

Ayushmann is known for the wide range of films he chooses, and also his versatility in terms of performance. The actor doesn't believe in discriminating while choosing between established and new filmmakers. He said, "I am a very approachable actor. I don't have bias. I believe an established director's film can also flop and a new director can deliver a hit. I am open to new ideas and new people. Anyone can have a great idea."

Ayushmann had a successful year in 2019 with Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala. He has two more films in his kitty - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. Shubh Mangal is a spin-off of an earlier Ayushmann film titled, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. It is a romantic comedy based on homosexuality. Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy drama being directed by Shoojit Sircar. It stars Amitabh Bachchan alongside Ayushmann.

