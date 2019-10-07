Ayushmann Khurrana Doesn't Want His Kids Thinking They Are Stars Already

Ayushmann Khurrana's success story, entering the Hindi film industry as an 'outsider' and making it big, is inspiring to anyone. Having starred in some of the most critically and commercially successful cinema to come out of Bollywood in the last few years, Ayushmann is a superstar in making. But how does his family, particularly his kids, view his stardom? Read to find out what he said.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann spoke about how his family reacts to his success. "They're very happy and proud and keep encouraging me to do better. I've also been told to stay calm and sail on," he said.

Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap are blessed with two adorable children, Varushka and Virajveer. The couple keeps them out of the limelight as much as possible. Explaining the reason for this, Ayushmann said, "They should have a normal upbringing that we had. That's good for their growth. They should not be thinking in their head that they are stars already. They should learn everything the hard way and that can only be possible when Tahira (Kashyap Khurrana) and I bring them up in a certain away and keep them away from the arch lights."

Ayushmann has had a fantastic 2018 and 2019 with movies such as Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, and Dream Girl. The actor has three movies lined up next - Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Gulabo Sitabo.

Bala is a satirical black comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa, and Javed Jaffrey. The film is scheduled for release on November 15.

In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar will be playing a gay couple. The spin-off of the 2017 film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya, and produced by Anand L. Rai.

Gulabo Sitabo is a family comedy-drama, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Co-starring Ayushmann are Amitabh Bachchan and Saboor Aly. It is slated for release in 2020.

