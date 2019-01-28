Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor Pose For Pictures At Umang Awards 2019!
Bollywood celebs turned up the glamour quotient high at the annual Umang awards this year. Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor posed for pictures at the awards. We also saw Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Richa Chaddha and many more at the Mumbai Police's cultural event this year. Umang 2019 on Sunday night was a truly star studded affair!
Ayushmann, Parineeti And Anil Come Together For A Picture!
Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor posed for pictures together as they arrived for the Umang Awards 2019. Ayushmann looked totally cute at the event in a rather quirky outfit. He wore a white tee with black denims, over which he wore a shimmery cardigan-esque cover. Parineeti looked very pretty in an ethnic print off shoulder crop teamed with a maroon palazzo pants. Anil Kapoor opted for a formal look, wearing a brown suit.
Rajkummar Rao's Vintage Look
Rajkummar Rao turned up for the Umang Awards in a retro look. He wore a polka dotted dark grey suit with a grayish-green turtleneck sweater. Rajkummar will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring alongside Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead.
Akshay Kumar Wears A 'Legalize It' Hoodie!
Akshay Kumar also arrived at the Umang Awards in a casual avatar. Akshay Kumar posed with the cops wearing a yellow hoodie which read ‘Legalize It'. What a subtle way to make a statement we say! He teamed it with a pair of black sweatpants and white sneakers.
Shraddha Looked Lovely In Pink
Shraddha Kapoor looked absolutely lovely at Umang 2019. She wore a baby pink lehenga with a matching choli and dupatta set. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Any Body Can Dance 3.
Richa Chaddha Poses With The Cops
Richa Chaddha posed for pictures with the cops at Umang Awards on Sunday night. She donned a quirky outfit to the event, wearing a tie front shimmery shirt teamed with a pair of yellow cigarette pants.
Kriti Looked Ravishing
Kriti Sanon looked totally ravishing on Sunday night at Umang 2019. Kriti wore a black sparkly lehenga set and gave it a twist by teaming her look with a long black blazer.
