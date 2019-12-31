Ayushmann Khurrana's Daughter Varushka Grooves With Priyanka Chopra At Her First Concert

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently vacationing with family, while in the Bahama's the actor took his young daughter Varushka to her first-ever concert. They celebrated the new year at Jonas Brother's performance along with Singer Nick Jonas's wife and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

Clips from the moment were shared by the family, Ayushmann went on to caption one of the videos as, "Our daughter's first concert that too with the lovely @priyankachopra. Jonas Brothers in Nassau (Bahamas)," The clip possibly captured by Tahira Kashyap shows, Priyanka Chopra, dancing with Varushka. Take a look:

Priyanka can be seen donning a low cut orange dress, while Varushka with her braided hair is wearing a black skeleton T-shirt. Another video shows Tahira taking a video while Madhu Chopra cheered Varushka on for her dancing skills.

Tahira has been sharing pictures from their vacation in Bahamas, it appears the husband and wife too got their hair braided while on the island. While wishing Happy New Year to her fans today, she posted a picture of the two with a caption that read, "The callous sand in our braids, and the vastness of the ocean in our eyes... we are all geared up for 2020 where our aim is just to be happy❤️ #newyear #2020 #women #letthistribethrive #nofilter"

On the work front, Ayushmann has released big blockbusters including Article 15, Bala, Dream Girl. Khurrana also received his first National Award for Best Actor earlier this month for his performance in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun (2018). The actor has two films in his kitty that will release in 2020, while Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, he will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Get Cozy On The Beach; Their Vacation Pics Are Droolworthy!

Watch Varun Dhawan Attempt Rapping And Ice Skating, Says 'Do Not Try At Home'