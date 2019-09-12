English
    Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl: Reviews By Bollywood Celebrities Who Watched A Special Screening

    By
    |
    Dream Girl Screening: Ayushmann Khurrana attends with Tahira Kashyap & son; Watch video | FilmiBeat

    Ayushmann Khurrana had arranged a special screening for his industry friends before Dream Girl's official release date. Celebrities who attended the screening, took to Twitter, and it is quite visible that they could not get over the character of Pooja. Here are some posts tweeted by celebrities.

    Shashank Khaitan

    Shashank Khaitan

    Shashank Khaitan wrote on Twitter, "dreamgirl is such a funny and sweet film. @ayushmannk has to be one of the bravest actors around.His choices are just superb and he gives his all to every character and performance.He is terrific in the film.The dialogues of the film are brilliant,and keep u laughing through out."

    Mukesh Chhabra

    Mukesh Chhabra

    Casting director Mukesh Chhabra tweeted, "DreamGirl Puja Khurana you managed to win my heart and how. This hilarious film will keep you in splits throughout.What an amazing watch. Kudos to the entire team.I'd like to say this again,Puja Khurana you have my heart @ayushmannk you have my number call me please pujha."

    Neetu Chandra

    Neetu Chandra

    Actor Neetu Chandra shared a picture and captioned it, "Hey Raaj @writerraj Producers are going to chase you from this friday. The writer/director of #Dreamgirl Loved the film. This will surely cross100cr. Mark my words. You all will be in love with this POOJA . @ayushmannk @NushratBharucha #Annukapoor @OyeManjot Good luck team."

    Ravi Dubey

    Ravi Dubey

    Television artist Ravi Dubey lauded the complete star cast for their performances. "Dreamgirl is outstanding @ayushmannk attempts the unattempted blows your mind and earns your respect as an artist @nowitsabhi @NushratBharucha #annukapoor @ActorVijayRaaz @OyeManjot amaze you with their performances, kudos to the captain of the ship @writerraj ..proud brother," he tweeted.

    Prachee Shah Paandya

    Prachee Shah Paandya

    Actor Prachee Shah Paandya wrote, "Woken up with a Pooja hangover ! Expressions & A voice that could steal any man/woman ‘s heart ! @ayushmannk you are endearingly funny with or without the phone. congratulations @ektaravikapoor @writerraj #dreamgirl #mustwatch."

    About Dream Girl

    About Dream Girl

    The movie revolves around a man, who cross dresses as women to play stage shows. Eventually, he ends up with a job in a call centre. With his sensuous female voice, he manages to attract more clients. How he manages his professional and personal lives is told in the story.

    (Social media posts are not edited)

