Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl: Here Are Reviews By Bollywood Celebrities After A Special Screening

Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan wrote on Twitter, "dreamgirl is such a funny and sweet film. @ayushmannk has to be one of the bravest actors around.His choices are just superb and he gives his all to every character and performance.He is terrific in the film.The dialogues of the film are brilliant,and keep u laughing through out."

Mukesh Chhabra

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra tweeted, "DreamGirl Puja Khurana you managed to win my heart and how. This hilarious film will keep you in splits throughout.What an amazing watch. Kudos to the entire team.I'd like to say this again,Puja Khurana you have my heart @ayushmannk you have my number call me please pujha."

Neetu Chandra

Actor Neetu Chandra shared a picture and captioned it, "Hey Raaj @writerraj Producers are going to chase you from this friday. The writer/director of #Dreamgirl Loved the film. This will surely cross100cr. Mark my words. You all will be in love with this POOJA . @ayushmannk @NushratBharucha #Annukapoor @OyeManjot Good luck team."

Ravi Dubey

Television artist Ravi Dubey lauded the complete star cast for their performances. "Dreamgirl is outstanding @ayushmannk attempts the unattempted blows your mind and earns your respect as an artist @nowitsabhi @NushratBharucha #annukapoor @ActorVijayRaaz @OyeManjot amaze you with their performances, kudos to the captain of the ship @writerraj ..proud brother," he tweeted.

Prachee Shah Paandya

Actor Prachee Shah Paandya wrote, "Woken up with a Pooja hangover ! Expressions & A voice that could steal any man/woman ‘s heart ! @ayushmannk you are endearingly funny with or without the phone. congratulations @ektaravikapoor @writerraj #dreamgirl #mustwatch."

About Dream Girl

The movie revolves around a man, who cross dresses as women to play stage shows. Eventually, he ends up with a job in a call centre. With his sensuous female voice, he manages to attract more clients. How he manages his professional and personal lives is told in the story.

