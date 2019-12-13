    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ayushmann Khurrana Says 2019 Was A Huge Year For Him

      Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for rendering versatile acting through challenging roles, says 2019 has been a huge year for him.

      Ayushmann gave back to back box-office successes this year with films like 'Article 15','Dream Girl' and 'Bala'. Ayushmann says success has taught him numerous lessons this year. He promises he will strive hard in future to give audiences the best films.

      Ayushmann Khurrana

      "It has been an eye-opening year for me. This year has bolstered my belief that I should only back content that is extremely fresh, disruptive, unique and experimental because audience expects that from me. It has been humbling to get the kind of love and adulation from audience as well as from critics," Ayushmann told IANS.

      Ayushmann calls himself lucky to have worked with number of creative directors who had incredible stories on their hands.

      Ayushmann Khurrana

      He added, "I strive to find films which I feel will entertain as well as be appreciated while delivering a message through its story. For me, this has been my biggest year and I have many learnings from how things have panned out for me. These are invaluable findings for me as an actor and I will apply these in my content choices going forward. I have been fortunate to have got films that have given me the opportunity to creatively express myself completely and my success is because of the film-makers who have believed in me. I do feel the responsibility of delivering good cinema to audiences and it's a good pressure to have because it will keep my hunger to find the best content going".

      Ayushmann revealed recently that he was supposed to play the role of 'Diljit Disanjh' in 'Udta Punjab'. He said, he suddenly got a call and was informed that he was no longer a part of the film. Ayushmann stated that he felt heartbroken after hearing it.

      Ayushmann is all set to deliver wonderful performances in his upcoming films 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

      Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
