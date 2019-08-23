Ayushmann Khurrana Says Audiences Should Leave Their Brains At Home Before Watching Dream Girl!

After shaking up audiences with Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to make them laugh with his next film, Dream Girl. In the film, he will be playing the role of a man who gets a job at a friendship call centre, where he'll have to don the guise of a woman. The film's trailer went viral as soon as it was dropped, and now we can't wait to catch the film on screens.

Ayushmann recently gave audiences a tip on the best way to watch Dream Girl. Read to find out what it is!

When it comes to choosing the most unconventional roles, Ayushmann Khurrana has always been at the forefront. He is known for experimenting with every type of film genre and the conviction with which he performs in each movie that he chooses. Talking about how Dream Girl is different from Article 15, he said, "Dream Girl is a unique film because I have recited some of my dialogues in a girl's voice. It was a fun experience. I feel this will be one of the most commercial films of my career. It is really different from my last film Article 15," reported IANS.

"Dream Girl is a masala film and it's my first film where I will tell the audience to leave their brains at home while watching it, because they are going to get entertained a lot," he added.

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Barucha, and is set to release on September 13. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh.

Watch the trailer here -

Ayushmann won the National Award under Best Actor this year for his film Andhadhun. Talking about it, he said, "I am eagerly waiting for the day when National Award is handed to me. I feel it's every actor's dream to win a National Award. I never thought I would win this award for Andhadhun but I am glad that we made this film, because I feel National Awards are a collective team effort."

