Ayushmann Khurrana Says Dream Girl Is A ‘Paisa Vasool' Movie

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana whose film journey this year started with Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, is now happily enjoying the success of his latest release Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. So far, the film managed to make as much as Rs 44.57 crore at the box office.

While talking at an event in Mumbai, the 'Vicky Donor' actor stated that the weekend was fantastic for the movie and has been receiving all positive reviews. He said, "It has been a fantastic weekend for Dream Girl and I am thrilled with the response and love. The era of good content in here and audiences want to see the most disruptive, different content in every genre. I am glad that people are connecting with the kind of cinema that I am doing and it only motivates me to be braver with my film choices."

Ayushmann said that the film has all elements to entertain family audience and guarantees it will be 'Paisa Vasool' affair. "For me, Dream Girl is a film that shows audiences what a clean family comedy should be. It is a solid entertainer that allows people to bring their entire family to theatres. It is a paisa vasool movie in its truest sense. An actor like me always wants to entertain audiences in the best way possible and Dream Girl gave me the opportunity to make people laugh after making them think with Article 15 earlier this year," Ayushmann said.

He stated that 2019 will be very special in his life as Dream Girl is a hit at the box office. "Dream Girl is a brilliantly written script that has connected with the masses in a big way. For me, Dream Girl is having a dream run at the box office and is making 2019 a very special year for me," he said.

The actor is busy the whole year with movies like Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and Gulabo Sitabo.