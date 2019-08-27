English
    Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Has Built His Entire Career On THIS; Find Out!

    By
    |

    In recent times, the trend in Bollywood has made a change over from focusing on stars and commercial value of a film, to content and quality of films. Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the actors who has been a torchbearer of this change, having acted in a totally novel films such as Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun and most recently, Article 15. Being geared up for the release of a series of quirky films, Ayushmann opened up about the characters he has played till now.

    Ayushmann Says He Has Built His Entire Career On THIS!

    Ayushmann recently said that he feels it is his responsibility as a mainstream actor to normalize concepts and characters rarely undertaken in Hindi film industry.

    "A lot of people were apprehensive about choosing a role of a sperm donor, that's why I state Vicky Donor is kind of a case study. With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a lot of people said how can you do a role of a guy suffering from erectile dysfunction, being a mainstream hero, and I was like we need to normalize that," he told PTI.

    "That's what my endeavour is to focus on the common imperfect man who is a hero in life. I have built up my entire career on that. The more challenging or complex the character is, I get more excited. And going with the same trajectory, I'm excited with Bala and also Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan," he added.

    Ayushmann has quite a few films lined up for him right now. 'Dream Girl', directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, starring Nushrat Barucha is up for release on September 13. Post that, Ayushmann will be seen in Bala, Gulabo Sitabo, and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. The teaser of Bala dropped recently and it made netizens go crazy. Check out the teaser of Bala -

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
